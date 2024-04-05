Doja Cat Returns With Deluxe Version Of Album: "Scarlet II: Claude Frollo"

Doja Cat is back in the spotlight, and she's not letting the haters slow her down one bit. Despite facing criticism for nearly everything she does, the California rapper and singer still lets the hate motivate her. In fact, she received criticism for revealing the cover art for her new single "Masc." Fans quickly took to the internet, with some amusingly mistaking the artwork for "pubic hair" or "sheep's wool." However, Doja Cat wasted no time in setting the record straight, urging everyone to move forward and grow while expressing her frustration at the misconceptions.

But, Doja Cat's cover art revelation for "Masc" wasn't just any ordinary release. Moreover, it was part of the promotion for Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo, the deluxe edition of her previous album. It's actually the lead single of the project and features Teezo Touchdown. The project also boasts features from ASAP Rocky. Furthermore, it's worth noting the inspiration behind the title Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo for those unfamiliar with the reference. Claude Frollo is the antagonist from the 1831 French novel "The Hunchback Of Notre-Dame" and Disney’s animated 1996 film adaptation. In a recent interview on The Therapy Gecko Podcast in February, Doja Cat shed light on why she chose to name the project after this character. She explained, "Because he is like a… is he a tyrant? He’s like a… I feel like it connects to the story of Scarlet in some way. And if you look up his personality traits and who he is and his story, you’ll understand kind of the whole connection."

Doja Cat continued, "There’s a control aspect, like he just abuses his power and his control and is just dogmatic and is just a total c*nt. And all Esmerelda wanted to do was just be creative and sing and dance, but nasty old Claude Frollo was just having a field day on her, just being awful and a bad guy, stinky man." This insight provides a deeper understanding of the thematic elements and narrative connections within Doja Cat's project.

What do you think of the deluxe? Does it enhance the original Scarlet album, or does it fall short of expectations? Fans can rest assured that HNHH will be there every step of the way, providing updates on all things Doja Cat. So stay tuned for more news, and don't miss out on the latest happenings in the world of music, right here with us.

Tracklist:

Hungry

Headhigh

Rider

Urrrgge!!!!

Gang

MASC

Acknowledge Me

Real

Whip

Shots

Higher Power

Crack

