Doja Cat Album Leaks Aren't Phasing Singer, She Names Pitbull In Her Big 3 Rappers

There's never a dull moment on Doja Cat's Twitter.

BYHayley Hynes
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

From 2009 to 2011, Pitbull was one of the dominating voices in the music industry. From "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" to "Give Me Everything" with Afrojack and Ne-Yo, he never disappoints. If there's anyone who knows how to get the party going, it's the Miami-born entertainer. Now, Doja Cat is wondering why people don't give Pitbull his flowers more often.

On Wednesday (April 3), the California native asked, "HOW is Pitbull not in the big three???????" This prompted her Twitter/X followers to ask who else Doja would rank alongside the Spanish-speaking icon. "Chingy and Baby Bash," she declared. When someone suggested replacing the former with "Low" hitmaker Flo Rida, the femcee decided to change her list to a top four and add him in too. "Yaaaaass 😍," Doja enthusiastically responded.

Read More: Pitbull Blasted By Drag-On For Claiming He Washed Him In A Rap Battle

Doja Cat Gives Credit Where Credit Is Due

https://twitter.com/DojaCat/status/1775567822757994873
https://twitter.com/DojaCat/status/1775568385201578165
https://twitter.com/DojaCat/status/1775572172339322970

Elsewhere on Twitter/X, the 28-year-old is growing frustrated with people complaining to her about the deluxe version of Scarlet surfacing online early. "Idk why you guys care so much about leaks," she replied to one concerned user. "I mean it's lowkey disrespectful if you set a date and people are dropping it early w/o permission," a fan explained their stance to Doja.

“Balut” Artist Keeps a Positive Head on Her Shoulders Amid Deluxe Leaks

"No it's definitely messed up," she agreed. "'Cuz I wanted to put it out myself but there's nothing I can do about it!!" the multi-talent added, keeping a calm head amid the mercury retrograde shenanigans. "That's just how it's gonna be, but at least I can just keep being creative and look forward to the awesome things I have coming up!!" Elsewhere, Doja Cat spent a few minutes arguing with people insisting that she cares about her streaming numbers and encouraging stan accounts to think for themselves before getting caught up in anger over things that are out of their control.

Read More: Doja Cat Announces "Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo" And Reveals A Mystery Feature In New Trailer

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
recommended content
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - ShowPop CultureDoja Cat Gives Unserious Album Updates On Twitter: "I Quit Music"
2023 The Prince's Trust GalaPop CultureDoja Cat Beefs With Twitter Users Who Say She'll "Never Be Funny"
65th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsPop CultureDoja Cat's Funniest Twitter Posts
Givenchy : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023Pop CultureDoja Cat Gets Boob Job, Lipo, "And [Her] Cl*t Bedazzled"