Doja Cat Album Leaks Aren't Phasing Singer, She Names Pitbull In Her Big 3 Rappers

From 2009 to 2011, Pitbull was one of the dominating voices in the music industry. From "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" to "Give Me Everything" with Afrojack and Ne-Yo, he never disappoints. If there's anyone who knows how to get the party going, it's the Miami-born entertainer. Now, Doja Cat is wondering why people don't give Pitbull his flowers more often.

On Wednesday (April 3), the California native asked, "HOW is Pitbull not in the big three???????" This prompted her Twitter/X followers to ask who else Doja would rank alongside the Spanish-speaking icon. "Chingy and Baby Bash," she declared. When someone suggested replacing the former with "Low" hitmaker Flo Rida, the femcee decided to change her list to a top four and add him in too. "Yaaaaass 😍," Doja enthusiastically responded.

Elsewhere on Twitter/X, the 28-year-old is growing frustrated with people complaining to her about the deluxe version of Scarlet surfacing online early. "Idk why you guys care so much about leaks," she replied to one concerned user. "I mean it's lowkey disrespectful if you set a date and people are dropping it early w/o permission," a fan explained their stance to Doja.

“Balut” Artist Keeps a Positive Head on Her Shoulders Amid Deluxe Leaks

"No it's definitely messed up," she agreed. "'Cuz I wanted to put it out myself but there's nothing I can do about it!!" the multi-talent added, keeping a calm head amid the mercury retrograde shenanigans. "That's just how it's gonna be, but at least I can just keep being creative and look forward to the awesome things I have coming up!!" Elsewhere, Doja Cat spent a few minutes arguing with people insisting that she cares about her streaming numbers and encouraging stan accounts to think for themselves before getting caught up in anger over things that are out of their control.

