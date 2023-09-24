Pitbull Blasted By Drag-On For Claiming He Washed Him In A Rap Battle

You may know Pitbull as a pop-rap superstar that dominated the late 2000s and early 2010s, but don't sleep on his past career as a spitter and battle rapper. That legacy, though, is now coming back to somewhat haunt him after some claims he made in a recent interview. Moreover, former Ruff Ryders MC Drag-On called the Miami native out for claiming he beat him in a rap battle back in the day. This follows an interview that the "Hotel Room Service" hitmaker did with Kevin Hart on Gold Minds where he reflected on it. "A @pitbull, iv been watching you tell lies for over 15 years about how you battled me and won [laughing emoji],” Drag's takedown began. “First off, I was shooting a video with DMX (no love for me) and they begged me to come out side to hear you and spit with you.

"I didn’t even want to come out there and I shouldn’t of, but I did," the diss continued. "That was not a battle at all and you know this. I don’t know why you have been saying you got on through me because you have been VERY successful. Now you even added more lies to the story [laughing emoji]. I know ima bar trophy to some of you rappers. Before you respond go watch my other freestyle parts & see if you want this smoke. on my mama I will smoke you pitbull – and I like mixing my weed up anyway."

Drag-On's Takedown Of Pitbull

Meanwhile, this is what Pitbull had to say about this incident. "She said ‘Hey, you’ve got talent,’" the 42-year-old recalled of a high school classmate who got him connected to the big leagues. "Fast forward, she gets me an invitation to a DMX video shoot in ’97, ’98. It’s called ‘Ain’t No Cats Got Love 4 Me’ with a cat named Drag-On on it." Apparently, one of Pit's friends declared that he could battle anybody. "I end up battling Drag-On,” he continued. “Swizz Beatz is right there. And Swizz is like, ‘Man, I’m gonna give Drag three rounds. He’s gonna burn you.’

Allegedly, it went on for eight rounds. "Then, Drag spits a verse off of a record called ‘Down Bottom’ with him and Juvenile," Pitbull continued, claiming that since it was a pre-written verse, they disqualified Drag. "Record hadn’t come out yet, but the flow was cr*zy. So I’m like, ‘Oh, man. You got me.' But his people are like, ‘No. You got him.’" Stay posted on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on these two butting heads.

