New Music Friday
- SongsFree Nationals Share Anticipated Collaboration With Anderson .Paak and A$AP Rocky In New Single "GANG$TA"The new track marks their first release of the year.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsLil Durk Reflects On Life's Struggles And Drops Soulful Single "Old Days"The new song is his first drop of the year.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsPolo G Returns With New Video And Single "Sorrys & Ferraris"Polo G is being consistent.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsNBA Youngboy Shares New Song "Closed Case"The artist continues to drop heat.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsLatto's "Sunday Service": A Gospel of Authenticity and BoldnessLatto takes a jab at Ice Spice.By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesGMO Stax Drops Off Heat With New Project "Youngest N Charge 2"GMO Stax is starting 2024 with a bang.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsSNOT And ZillaKami Unleash New Song "0%"He's staying true to his roots.By Tallie Spencer
- Mixtapes21 Savage Unleashes New Album "American Dream" Featuring Young Thug, Travis Scott, And MoreHis first release in nearly six years.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsLil Yachty And Southside Unleash Trap Vibes With New Single "Gimme Da Lite"The new track is a must-add.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsBaby Keem And Fred Again.. Unleash Sonic Fusion With "leavemealone"The song is a vibe!By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesSexyy Red Releases Deluxe Version Of "Hood Hottest Princess"Sexyy Red is back with 11 new tracks.By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesNBA Youngboy Shares New Album "Decided 2"This is his 4th project of the year.By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesTee Grizzley Drops Off "Tee's Coney Island"The project is star-studded with guest appearances.By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesThe Alchemist Shares New Project "Flying High, Part 2"The Alchemist is back with a sequel!By Tallie Spencer
- SongsMegan Thee Stallion Returns With Brand New Single "Cobra"Megan Thee Stallion is back!By Tallie Spencer
- SongsTurbo And Gunna Reunite For New Collaboration "Bachelor"The dynamic duo is back in action.By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesWestside Gunn Shares Final Album "And Then You Pray For Me"Westside Gunn is back with his "final album."By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesOffset Drops Off Sophomore Album "Set It Off"Offset is back with more heat!By Tallie Spencer