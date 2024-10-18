Ice Cube Showcases He's The Coldest In New Song "It's My Ego"

Ice Cube's still got it.

Ice Cube is back for the first time in a while with a new music release. And hip-hop is ready for it! Today, the iconic rapper and cultural legend returns to the forefront with his new single “It’s My Ego.” The track has a classic West Coast old-school vibe that shares a message of unapologetic self-love. This latest release comes as a precursor to his highly anticipated album, Man Down, which set to drop this November.

“It’s My Ego” serves as a powerful anthem for anyone who’s ever faced criticism for embracing their true self. Ice Cube’s hard-hitting lyrics are complemented by a smooth, catchy hook that makes the message accessible and uplifting. The accompanying music video takes the concept of self-love to the next level, featuring Cube in a series of engaging and humorous settings. Kicking off in a church, where Cube adopts the role of a charismatic minister, the visuals immediately draw the viewer in. Comedian Scruncho joins him as a deacon, adding a comedic flair that lightens the mood while still conveying the song’s deeper message.

Ice Cube - "It's My Ego" Music Video

Moreover, the church scene is a brilliant metaphor for community and support. It emphasizes the message that self-love can be celebrated in any space. However, the video doesn’t stop there. It transitions into an igloo scene with none other than Mike Epps, where Cube declares, “I’m a cold motherf**ker, get out my igloo.” This clever imagery showcases not only his humor but also his ability to juxtapose confidence with playful self-awareness.

With “It’s My Ego,” Ice Cube is making a statement that music can be fun again. By weaving in comedic elements and a nostalgic West Coast vibe, he revitalizes the genre with his classic bars. As listeners gear up for the new album Man Down, this single sets the bar high. What do you think of the latest single? Are you excited for more music from Ice Cube? Let us know what you think in the comments and stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for more music news.