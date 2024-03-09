Mike Epps Admits He Filmed "Most" Of His Movies On Cocaine, Recalls Ice Cube's Advice

Mike Epps' appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All the Smoke podcast arrived earlier this week alongside plenty of bombshell revelations. During the interview, the comedian opened up about his drug addiction, for one, revealing that he struggled with it at some of the most pivotal points of his career. Epps says that amid his struggle, Ice Cube offered his some words of encouragement, though the battle continued for years to come.

“I’ve been on drugs, I’ve been through hell,” he explained. “I did most of the movies on cocaine. All About the Benjamins, I was—man, I used to sit in Ice Cube’s trailer in the morning and be crying tears. He like, ‘Mike, wipe your face, man. You a king, n***a. Stop doing this sh*t to yourself.’ I’m sitting there wiping myself ‘cause I was really, really, really—I had survivor’s remorse.”

Read More: Shannon Sharpe & Mike Epps Link Up, Squash Beef

Mike Epps Opens Up About His Drug Addiction On All The Smoke

Epps went on to describe how he previously used substances in an attempt to garner the support of old friends. Ultimately, he realized that they weren't actually looking out for his best interest. “I was so sad that I left all them n****s here in the city and I was famous,” Epps recalled. “And when I would come home, I wanted them to be happy for me. And they was mad at me. So, I said damn I gotta destroy myself for you to like me. I was like damn, my favorite n***a, it seemed like he liked me more when I’m coming down off coke and I’m crying and I hate myself.”

What do you think of Mike Epps' recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast? What about him admitting that he was under the influence of cocaine while filming most of his movies? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Mike Epps Hits Back At Shannon Sharpe And Gets The Opposite Reaction He Was Hoping For

[Via]