Candace Owens Claims "Gangster Rap" Was Created By Feds To "Destroy Black American Values"

Cole Blake
"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 19: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on April 19, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The episode will air later today, April 19, 2022 (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)
Ice Cube has already chimed in on the hot take.

Candace Owens shared a conspiratorial take on hip-hop and "gangster rap" on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, sparking passionate debate on social media. The conservative media pundit argued that the genre was created by the Feds to "destroy black American values." Despite ample backlash online, she promised to never change her mind on the topic.

"Gangster rap was never black culture," she began. "It was created by the Feds, who proferred deals to homosexual black men in prison and then turned them into artificial celebrities. The goal was to create false idols to destroy black American values. I will never change my mind on this."

Candace Owens Speaks During CPAC

WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES - 2023/03/03: Candace Owens speaks on the 1st day of CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) Washington, DC conference at Gaylord National Harbor Resort & Convention. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The topic eventually found its way to hip-hop legend Ice Cube, who wrote back on X: "We called it Reality Rap the industry coined it Gangsta Rap. The fans wanted gangsta rap and that’s what they got. The Feds didn’t write none of my sh*t. I’m a real MC." In the replies, fans shared their support for Cube. One user posted: "I'm disinclined to trust govt or believe almost literally anything good about it - and I know how incompetent it is. Aint no way in hell a govt agent wrote literally any of your stuff I've ever heard. Far too intelligent."

Candace Owens Criticizes Gangster Rap

It's far from the first time Owens has made headlines for her opinion on hip-hop. Earlier this year, she argued that Ice Spice's song, "Think U The Sh-t (Fart)," was setting society back a step. She also sat down with Kanye West for a full interview. Check out her latest viral post on social media below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Candace Owens on HotNewHipHop.

