Ice Cube Albums, Ranked

Follow the evolution of Ice Cube's discography as we rank his solo albums, from the "AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted" to "Everythang's Corrupt."

There aren't many hip-hop legends who resonate as strongly as Ice Cube. As a member of N.W.A. and a successful solo career, Ice Cube consistently challenges the status quo, addresses social issues, and delivers raw, unfiltered narratives that hit hard. His body of work speaks for itself and is required listening for any hip-hop head's library. Here's a look at Ice Cube's solo albums, ranked from least impactful to most iconic.

10. War & Peace Vol. 1: The War Disc (1998)

Kicking off the list is War & Peace Vol. 1: The War Disc, which doesn't live up to Cube's usual standards. Despite ambitious production collaborations, the album lacks cohesion. Too many self-produced tracks and a lack of solid production overall just weigh it down. While Cube's lyrics aren't perfect, they always shine through, showing glimpses of the profound verses that define Ice Cube's best albums.

9. I Am The West (2010)

Cube tries to bridge generational gaps in hip-hop with I Am the West, but the way he does it feels a bit outdated. There's a lot of talk about the shallowness of the "ringtone rapper generation" and the widening social class divide on this album, but some tracks like "No Country For Young Men" seem disconnected from the current hip-hop scene. In its context, songs like "She Couldn't Make It on Her Own" seem disjointed from the other tracks, and the familiar West Coast production isn't enough to lift the album.

In some ways, it feels like Cube is retreading old ground rather than offering new insights on Raw Footage, Cube's most politically charged album since The Predator. The production, primarily done by lesser-known producers, offers a raw, minimalistic feel that can sound refreshingly authentic at times, but also strangely archaic. Singles like "Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It" show off Cube's wordplay, but certain moments feel self-serving.

7. Laugh Now, Cry Later (2006)

With Laugh Now, Cry Later, Cube returned to the music scene after 6 years. The album starts off strong, addressing social issues with tracks like "Guns And Drugs," where Cube critiques both George Bush administrations. In addition to the club-friendly "Smoke Some Weed," it's got a mix of old-school beats and new talent. On tracks like “Go to Church” and “You Gotta Lotta That,” both featuring Snoop Dogg, Lil Jon brings a fresh sound to the album, fusing West Coast vibes with Southern crunk.

6. Everythang's Corrupt (2018)

Everythang's Corrupt was released after a decade-long hiatus, taking Cube back to his sociopolitical roots. On tracks like "Arrest The President" and "Chase Down The Bully," he demonstrates his razor-sharp wordplay, while "Good Cop Bad Cop" and the title track showcase his thought-provoking lyrics. The album's instrumentation echoes classic West Coast rap, maintaining high energy throughout. Cube proved that he still had something to say three decades after N.W.A. dropped Straight Outta Compton.

5. War & Peace Vol. 2: The Peace Disc (2000)

It's great to see Cube mature as an artist on War & Peace Vol. 2: The Peace Disc, but it's not consistent. While there are thought-provoking songs like "Record Company Pimpin'," some radio-friendly hits like "Can You Bounce?" just don't vibe with the whole album. Cube's lyrics are impressive, but he switches back and forth between catchier, radio-friendly hooks and deeper, message-driven tracks, which makes the album feel unfocused.

4. Lethal Injection (1993)

Cube's sound shifts toward G-Funk on Lethal Injection. It's got some killer tracks like "You Know How We Do It" and "Bop Gun (One Nation)," but it's also missing some qualities that made his earlier work so compelling. What’s significant is that it’s one of Ice Cube's first independent albums, which allowed him greater creative freedom and to make more money off its success.

3. AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted (1990)

With high expectations surrounding his debut solo album, AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted, Cube released his first effort after leaving N.W.A. Produced by Public Enemy's The Bomb Squad, this is one of Ice Cube's albums that explores inner-city life from every angle. Cube's aggressive style shines through on tracks like "Turn Off the Radio," while The Bomb Squad's production adapts well to Cube's intense subject matter on "Endangered Species." Despite its era, AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted is an enduring exploration of unrest, integrity, and hip-hop's social impact.

2. Death Certificate (1991)

Death Certificate, Cube's sophomore album, stirred significant controversy with its racially and politically charged content. “Life Side” and "Death Side" give an eye-opening perspective on inner-city life. Songs like "Black Korea" came under fire from critics, while "A Bird in the Hand" captured the plight of young black men. An already powerful album ends with the N.W.A diss track "No Vaseline."

1. The Predator (1992)

Top of the list is Cube's The Predator, his highest-selling album and perhaps his most important. Released in the wake of the Los Angeles riots, this powerful album reflects the tensions of the time. The Predator may not be Cube's best album, but it certainly remains his most successful and possibly most noteworthy work. As much as "It Was a Good Day" provides a brief respite, it's quickly overshadowed by songs like "We Had to Tear This Mothaf—a Up," which proves Cube's ability to capture and convey the current culture.