GMO Stax Drops Off Heat With New Project "Youngest N Charge 2"

In the heart of Detroit's thriving rap community, GMO Stax emerges with his latest musical offering and is impressing listeners around the nation. He just dropped off his latest project Youngest N Charge 2, which is star-studded. The project appears to a testament to Stax's resilience. In addition, it features an array of guest appearances from prominent artists like Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Shy Glizzy, Rob49, and Luh Tyler.

GMO Stax's new project is a sonic journey that encapsulates the essence of Detroit's rap talent. Youngest N Charge 2 is not just an album. It's a narrative of Stax's journey, marked by personal and business struggles that he overcame with unwavering dedication. With standout tracks such as "Roll Em Up" featuring EST Gee and "How I'm Feeling," the project stands out in many ways. Moreover, it serves as as a beacon of hard work, determination, and a testament to Stax's commitment to delivering authentic and impactful music to his fans.

Read More: 50 Cent Hits Detroit To Open His Own Strip Club: Report

Stream "Youngest N Charge 2"

As mentioned, one of the highlights of Youngest N Charge 2 is the star-studded lineup of guest appearances. Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Shy Glizzy, Rob49, and Luh Tyler bring their unique styles and voices, contributing to the dynamic and diverse soundscape of the project. Each collaboration adds a layer of depth, making the album a collective effort that resonates with the rich tapestry of Detroit's rap culture.

As Youngest N Charge 2 hits the airwaves, GMO Stax anticipates the payoff for his ability to keep going. The album is a culmination of not just musical talent but also the collaborative efforts of featured artists, producers, and the dedicated team behind the scenes. With a star-studded lineup, Stax's personal reflections, and a dedication to authenticity, the project stands as a beacon of inspiration for fans and aspiring artists alike.

Tracklist:

YIC Rap Cappin’ Rep The Brand FEAT Babyface Ray Couple Times How I’m Feeling Coat On Roll Em Up FEAT EST Gee Rich Nigga We Ain’t Gangbangin’ Missing My Niggas Did That Only Option FEAT Rob49, Luh Tyler & Loe Shimmy All Ten Thuggin’ To The End FEAT The Big Homie Choppaz FEAT Shy Glizzy

Read More: 50 Cent’s “8 Mile” TV Series: What We Know