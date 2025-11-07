Nomad - Album By DJ Snake

BY Tallie Spencer 93 Views
DJ Snake returns with 'Nomad,' a 17-track global journey featuring Travis Scott, Future, J Balvin, Stray Kids, and more.

DJ Snake makes his long-awaited return with Nomad, a 17-track album that takes listeners on a trip across continents and genres. The global hitmaker taps Travis Scott, Future, J Balvin, Stray Kids, Peso Pluma, Don Toliver, and Damian Marley, among others, to create a sound that feels both futuristic and rooted in global culture. Blending hip-hop, dancehall, trap, reggaeton, K-pop, and global bass, Nomad marks Snake’s evolution from hitmaker to cultural architect. Standouts include the explosive “Tsunami” with Future and Travis Scott, the island-flavored “Bam Bam” with Damian Marley, and “Teka” with Peso Pluma which dives into Latin flair. Behind the scenes, Dizzy Clean Face and Aaron Musicaro helped A&R the project, with We Good LLC playing a key role in execution. Overall, DJ Snake effortlessly can move between sounds from all over the world. It’s a project that truly lives up to its name. Nomad moves freely, exploring sounds and cultures without boundaries.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Dance

Album: Nomad

Tracklist for Nomad
  1. Nomad
  2. Noventa ft. J Balvin
  3. Monte Carlo
  4. Company ft. Bantu
  5. Paradise ft. Bipolar Sunshine
  6. In The Dark ft. Stray Kids
  7. Something Wrong ft. Don Toliver
  8. Tsunami ft. Future & Travis Scott
  9. Patience ft. Amadou & Mariam
  10. Bring The House Down ft. Dillon Francis & TRXGGX
  11. Reloaded ft. Space Laces
  12. Bam Bam ft. Damian Marley
  13. Cairo Express
  14. KIKI2000
  15. You Are My High
  16. Teka ft. Peso Pluma
  17. Final Fantasy ft. The Outlaw
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
