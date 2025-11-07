Nomad - Album By DJ Snake

DJ Snake makes his long-awaited return with Nomad, a 17-track album that takes listeners on a trip across continents and genres. The global hitmaker taps Travis Scott, Future, J Balvin, Stray Kids, Peso Pluma, Don Toliver, and Damian Marley, among others, to create a sound that feels both futuristic and rooted in global culture. Blending hip-hop, dancehall, trap, reggaeton, K-pop, and global bass, Nomad marks Snake’s evolution from hitmaker to cultural architect. Standouts include the explosive “Tsunami” with Future and Travis Scott, the island-flavored “Bam Bam” with Damian Marley, and “Teka” with Peso Pluma which dives into Latin flair. Behind the scenes, Dizzy Clean Face and Aaron Musicaro helped A&R the project, with We Good LLC playing a key role in execution. Overall, DJ Snake effortlessly can move between sounds from all over the world. It’s a project that truly lives up to its name. Nomad moves freely, exploring sounds and cultures without boundaries.