For the most part, the consensus is that we are still without a true summer hit in 2025. With fall officially starting on September 22, there isn't much time for artists to try and end this drought. With that in mind, if an anthem were to arrive, the window to truly enjoy it isn't very wide.
But French producing superstar DJ Snake and Don Toliver are ignoring that fact and submitting their effort anyway. Their joint single (first-ever) "Something Wrong," uses spacey synths, bouncy bass, and some elements of sexy drill.
The latter gets some flak amongst the hip-hop community for being too one-note. However, it doesn't dominate the track here. Don Toliver is the ideal match for dynamic production like this. It kind of gives us flash backs to "Too Many Nights," which is a good thing, by the way.
"Something Wrong" is formulaic in its songwriting as it details a promiscuous relationship that's driven by casual linkups. But Toliver hits the right pockets and rides the beat well. DJ Snake picked the right man for the job overall.
This track will land on the genre-bending beat smith's third studio album Nomad arriving next month, September 26. "Noventa" with J Balvin, "Reloaded," "Patience," and "Paradise" are the other confirmed additions. Spin "Something Wrong" below and see for yourself if it's the summer jam of the year.
DJ Snake & Don Toliver "Something Wrong"
Quotable Lyrics:
I been waitin' on you to make the call
Last time that we talked, we didn't get to talk
We forget our feelings off that alcohol
We f*ck like nothing's wrong (Yeah)
We stay on a high, we always meant to fall (Meant to fall)
Siamese with your body, we inseparable ('Separable)