DJ Snake & Don Toliver Close Out Summer With Intoxicating Single "Something Wrong"

BY Zachary Horvath 319 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
dj-snake dj-snake
Global superstar DJ Snake is loading up a new album titled "Nomad" due out on September 26. It will be the French producer's third LP.

For the most part, the consensus is that we are still without a true summer hit in 2025. With fall officially starting on September 22, there isn't much time for artists to try and end this drought. With that in mind, if an anthem were to arrive, the window to truly enjoy it isn't very wide.

But French producing superstar DJ Snake and Don Toliver are ignoring that fact and submitting their effort anyway. Their joint single (first-ever) "Something Wrong," uses spacey synths, bouncy bass, and some elements of sexy drill.

The latter gets some flak amongst the hip-hop community for being too one-note. However, it doesn't dominate the track here. Don Toliver is the ideal match for dynamic production like this. It kind of gives us flash backs to "Too Many Nights," which is a good thing, by the way.

"Something Wrong" is formulaic in its songwriting as it details a promiscuous relationship that's driven by casual linkups. But Toliver hits the right pockets and rides the beat well. DJ Snake picked the right man for the job overall.

This track will land on the genre-bending beat smith's third studio album Nomad arriving next month, September 26. "Noventa" with J Balvin, "Reloaded," "Patience," and "Paradise" are the other confirmed additions. Spin "Something Wrong" below and see for yourself if it's the summer jam of the year.

Read More: Joey Bada$$’s Perfectly Engineered Return For Lonely At The Top

DJ Snake & Don Toliver "Something Wrong"

Quotable Lyrics:

I been waitin' on you to make the call
Last time that we talked, we didn't get to talk
We forget our feelings off that alcohol
We f*ck like nothing's wrong (Yeah)
We stay on a high, we always meant to fall (Meant to fall)
Siamese with your body, we inseparable ('Separable)

Read More: Ranking Nike’s 10 Best Basketball Signature Sneakers

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.2K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.6K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.5K
Comments 0