Don Toliver & Mustard Pull Up Outside With Liberating Track "FWU"

Don Toliver latest track, "FWU," delivers the Houston trailblazer his first Mustard on the beat, ho.

After teasing the track for weeks, Toliver matches his infectious auto-tune-laced sound with Mustard's signature bass-driven produciton. The song freely embraces a psychadelic love life. The production fits Don’s voice perfectly—smooth, haunting, and a little unpredictable.

On the track, Don switches between melodic flows and hazy raps, talking about fast living, wild love, and breaking the rules. The song has a reckless energy, like it could fall apart at any second, but that’s part of its charm. “FWU” pulls you in and doesn’t let go.

Every time Toliver drops something new, fans know they’re in for a ride. His latest single is no different. Mustard's production adds to the superproducer's exciting 2025, which includes touring with Kendrick Lamar on the record-breaking Grand National Tour.

Mustard will hit the road with Kendrick as the tour heads to international arenas. The duo's "Not Like Us" has become the most streamed diss song of all time.

Don’s real gift is creating a vibe that feels like its own world. With “FWU,” he keeps pushing the genre forward while staying true to himself. The new song follows Toliver's involvement on the F1: The Movie soundtrack. Others featured on the soundtrack include Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, and Sexyy Red.

“FWU” - Don Toliver

Quotable Lyrics

My diamonds pavé, they be doin' sign language

I'm down with your friends and the hoes that you came with (Yeah)

Okay, I'm outside, wrap my baby in a blanket

Okay, I'm outside, you can meet me at the banquet (Okay-okay)