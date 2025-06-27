Don Toliver & Mustard Pull Up Outside With Liberating Track "FWU"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 165 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Don-Toliver-DWU Don-Toliver-DWU
Don Toliver has had an amazing 2025. He toured with his latest album, featured on movie soundtracks, and working on Jack Boys 2 with Travis.

Don Toliver latest track, "FWU," delivers the Houston trailblazer his first Mustard on the beat, ho.

After teasing the track for weeks, Toliver matches his infectious auto-tune-laced sound with Mustard's signature bass-driven produciton. The song freely embraces a psychadelic love life. The production fits Don’s voice perfectly—smooth, haunting, and a little unpredictable.

On the track, Don switches between melodic flows and hazy raps, talking about fast living, wild love, and breaking the rules. The song has a reckless energy, like it could fall apart at any second, but that’s part of its charm. “FWU” pulls you in and doesn’t let go.

Every time Toliver drops something new, fans know they’re in for a ride. His latest single is no different. Mustard's production adds to the superproducer's exciting 2025, which includes touring with Kendrick Lamar on the record-breaking Grand National Tour.

Mustard will hit the road with Kendrick as the tour heads to international arenas. The duo's "Not Like Us" has become the most streamed diss song of all time.

Don’s real gift is creating a vibe that feels like its own world. With “FWU,” he keeps pushing the genre forward while staying true to himself. The new song follows Toliver's involvement on the F1: The Movie soundtrack. Others featured on the soundtrack include Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, and Sexyy Red.

More: Travis Scott Joins Playboi Carti Onstage In Los Angeles Despite Don Toliver & Ken Carson Beef

“FWU” - Don Toliver

Quotable Lyrics

My diamonds pavé, they be doin' sign language

I'm down with your friends and the hoes that you came with (Yeah)

Okay, I'm outside, wrap my baby in a blanket

Okay, I'm outside, you can meet me at the banquet (Okay-okay)

Just ran up all your guala, dawg, I'm ten, that's the basis (Ran up all your guala)

More: Ken Carson & Don Toliver Trade Scathing Disses Over Yeat Collab

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.8K
News PartyNextDoor "FWU" Trailer 179
Travis Scott Joins Playboi Carti Despite Beef Hip Hop News Music Travis Scott Joins Playboi Carti Onstage In Los Angeles Despite Don Toliver & Ken Carson Beef 670
News Come Thru For U 154