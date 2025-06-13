Roddy Ricch has been trying to find his way back to the top of the charts since 2021. 2022's Feed Tha Streets III showed the return of the old Roddy, but "Underdog," his latest track may have him back in the right lane. From the star-studded F1: The Movie soundtrack, Roddy regains that hunger and delivers a cold reminder he came from the mud and made it out solo.

Over a smooth, soulful beat, he talks real pain—doubt, hunger, fake love—and flips it into motivation. He wears the underdog title like armor, proving the haters wrong every step. Roddy floats between melody and bars, mixing heartache with hustle. It’s not just a flex—it’s therapy.

Roddy Ricch's ambition on the track matches the film's young and brash hot shot Joshua, played by Damson Idris. Roddy has a lot to prove as many have counted him out after becoming one of the biggest stars in music in 2019.

“Underdog” shows a young boss who ain’t fold under pressure, who turned Ls into lessons and stayed ten toes through it all. Roddy’s story hits hard ‘cause it’s real—he lived it, survived it, and now he’s shining. The new track fuels excitement for Roddy Ricch's forthcoming album, The Navy Album, his third album.

The upcoming 18-track album will feature the previously released singles "Lonely Road" and "Survivor's Remorse." Roddy is on his victory lap.

"Underdog" - Roddy Ricch

