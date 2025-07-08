Roddy Ricch Yet Again Delays His Highly-Anticipated "The Navy Album"

BY Cole Blake 494 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Tennessean
Roddy Ricch performs as the opening act before Post Malone at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville , Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. © Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Roddy Ricch has been teasing the release of his long-awaited "The Navy Album" for over a year at this point.

Roddy Ricch has once again delayed his long-awaited project, The Navy Album, which was going to release on July 18th, according to Apple Music. On Tuesday, fans noticed the platform updated the album’s release date to October 24th, 2025.

Fans on social media are expectedly unhappy about the news. "Man, another delay? Fans been waiting forever. If this drops in 2025, the hype better be worth it," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Smh either he or his label ruined his career. But we’ll always have the classic mixtape series and his 1st album. Salute." One more complained: "First single for this album dropped in February of LAST YEAR. Original date was December 2024.. now it’s dropping almost a year later?"

Read More: Roddy Ricch Returns To The Race As The Hungry "Underdog" In New Single

When Is Roddy Ricch's Album Dropping?

With The Navy Album appearing to now release on October 24th, 2025, it marks the latest in several delays the project has faced. Even before its July 18th release date, fans expected the project on December 6 of last year. Following that delay, another release date was listed as February 21.

Ricch has been teasing The Navy Album for over a year at this point. He released what was believed to be its lead single, "Survivor's Remorse," in May of last year. That June, he discussed what fans will be able to expect from The Navy Album during an interview with Apple Music. “I mean, I feel like I’m just getting back to my roots of taking my time, being real lethal with my injection, if I will. Just trying to really just give it everything I got and being vulnerable as I can to my fans, allowing them into my life. They going to get a real experience, almost like a soundtrack, a movie experience of what my life is like. I’m really excited, bro," he said at the time. Most recently, Ricch put out the single, "Underdog," for the soundtrack for the new film, F1.

Read More: Roddy Ricch Updates His Fans On Where He's Been On Soulful Lead Single "Survivor's Remorse"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Music Roddy Ricch's "The Navy Album" Appears To Finally Have A Release Date 3.1K
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Music Roddy Ricch Delays "The Navy Album" But Treats Fans To New Single 1.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 67.7K
Syndication: The Tennessean Music Roddy Ricch's "THE NAVY ALBUM" Appears To Have Been Pushed Back Yet Again 2.3K