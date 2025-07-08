Fans on social media are expectedly unhappy about the news. "Man, another delay? Fans been waiting forever. If this drops in 2025, the hype better be worth it," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Smh either he or his label ruined his career. But we’ll always have the classic mixtape series and his 1st album. Salute." One more complained: "First single for this album dropped in February of LAST YEAR. Original date was December 2024.. now it’s dropping almost a year later?"

When Is Roddy Ricch's Album Dropping?

Ricch has been teasing The Navy Album for over a year at this point. He released what was believed to be its lead single, "Survivor's Remorse," in May of last year. That June, he discussed what fans will be able to expect from The Navy Album during an interview with Apple Music. “I mean, I feel like I’m just getting back to my roots of taking my time, being real lethal with my injection, if I will. Just trying to really just give it everything I got and being vulnerable as I can to my fans, allowing them into my life. They going to get a real experience, almost like a soundtrack, a movie experience of what my life is like. I’m really excited, bro," he said at the time. Most recently, Ricch put out the single, "Underdog," for the soundtrack for the new film, F1.