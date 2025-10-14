Fans have been patiently waiting for Roddy Ricch's third studio album, The Navy Album, for quite some time. Unfortunately, however, it looks like the project is still another few months away. Recently, the rapper postponed the eagerly anticipated release yet again. It was slated for release on October 24 until yesterday, but now, it won't drop until December 5.

This has raised some eyebrows among supporters, as this is far from the first time the release has been delayed. In fact, it was first expected to arrive last December, then this February, April, July, and October, per @ohfold on X. Needless to say, the near-constant pushbacks have many frustrated, and they're making their opinions known.

"This better be the best piece of artistic expression ever bro," one fan tweets. "N**** delaying this sh*t more than GTA 6," another writes. "His album is gonna end up having more release dates than tracks [crying emoji]," someone else jokes. Some commenters are even theorizing that the album will be delayed again. They're refusing to get their hopes up as a result.

Roddy Ricch The Navy Album

Hopefully, that's not the case, and the project arrives when it's supposed to this time. As for what exactly listeners have been waiting all this time for, Roddy Ricch dropped some hints during an interview with Apple Music last year. According to him, it'll be one of his most vulnerable albums yet, and will give fans a front-row seat to his real life.