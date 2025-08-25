Recently, India Love was mingling fans when she got an unexpected visit from the mother of Roddy Rich's child, Allie Kay. In a clip shared by Live Bitez, she approaches the internet personality and sounds heated. "What’s up, India?" she asks. "What do you need? Are you okay? You don’t need nothing," India responded.

From there, Kay says some things that can't be made out in the video. "I’m perfect. You came up to me with energy. You wanna talk? I don’t," India fired back. "What do you want to do? I’m confused."

In a different clip, India tells someone nearby that Kay was trying to confront her about a "n***a [she doesn't] even think about no more." For those who don't recall, rumors that India and Roddy Ricch were an item began floating around years ago. She was quick to shut these rumors down.

India Love & DDG

"Roddy and I aren't together," she wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. "I apologize for the accidental video post that led to that assumption. Two friends who enjoy each other's time. That's literally life." Regardless, it looks like Kay has hard feelings towards her.

Roddy Ricch isn't the only person India has sparked romance rumors with, however. Earlier this year, social media users also began to suspect that she could have a fling brewing with DDG or Duke Dennis.

"The whole thing with Duke ... It just organically happened. That was my first time meeting him, being around him, that's what it gave I guess you could say," she explained during an appearance on 360 With Speedy Morman back in June. "And then with DDG, it was the same thing, but then also we've known each other for longer. So it's just kind of like we have a more comfortable understanding."