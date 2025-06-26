There's been plenty of speculation about India Love's dating life in recent weeks. This is due in part to Kai Cenat's Streamer University event, which she and various other content creators took part in. DDG and Duke Dennis were both professors, for example, and sparked some serious romance rumors in the process.

During a recent appearance on 360 With Speedy Morman, India decided to set the record straight once and for all.

"The whole thing with Duke ... It just organically happened. That was my first time meeting him, being around him, that's what it gave I guess you could say," she began in a clip shared by Complex. "And then with DDG, it was the same thing, but then also we've known each other for longer. So it's just kind of like we have a more comfortable understanding."

"We respect each other's boundaries," India continued. "We're friends but we can get flirty and playful because I know he's not in a relationship, I'm not in a relationship, and it's for the entertainment of Twitch. They love it, they eat it up."

Is India Love Dating DDG?

When asked to reveal some of her favorite things about DDG, India said he's selfless and pushes the people around him to become better versions of themselves. As for her favorite things about Duke, she said he smells good and is a "chill guy."

"He definitely gives like a mature man, great looking, great vibes," she added. India and DDG may be nothing more than friends, but earlier this month, the two of them went viral after taking part in some dirty dancing at a pool party.

This earned the model some backlash from critics, but fortunately, it doesn't look like she took it to heart. "I don't let it shake me up because they hated Jesus, for one," she said amid the uproar. "If I did all the best sh*t in the world, y’all would still find something to say. So I just, you know, continue to do me, because that’s how I know I’m successful."