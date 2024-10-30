Roddy Ricch Announces Release Date For "The Navy Album"

The rapper is planning a comeback.

Roddy Ricch exploded onto the scene in the late 2010s. The rapper scored a number one single with "The Box," but has struggled to maintain this high standard. His second album, Live Life Fast, failed to generate any hits, and it's been years since he was even featured on a notable single. Roddy Ricch is planning to make a comeback, however. The rapper confirmed that his new album, The Navy Album, is on the way. and he promises that it will keep the West Coast winning streak of 2024 going.

Tellingly, Roddy Ricch build up hype for The Navy Album by referencing another West Coast artist. Tyler, The Creator took over the music world when he dropped CHROMAKOPIA on Monday. Ricch showed love to Tyler, while at the same time claiming to be the next artist up. "CHROMAKOPIA," he wrote. "Tyler, The Creator. West up, my turn!" A few hours later, Roddy Ricch confirmed that The Navy Blue was arriving this December. "The Navy Album," he tweeted. "The 6th of December." The rapper has been hinting at the album's release for most of 2024. He even told Grunge Cake that it will signify a return to his roots.

Roddy Ricch Also Showed Love To Tyler, The Creator

"I feel like I’m just getting back to my roots of taking my time, being real lethal with my injection," Ricch stated. "Just trying to really just give it everything I got and being vulnerable as I can to my fans, allowing them into my life." Roddy Ricch likened The Navy Album to a film soundtrack, and promised that it will be an experience that his listeners will be able to apply to their own lives. "I just always be creating," he said. "That’s just my safe haven, a way to express myself and keep myself fresh."