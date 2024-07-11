DJ Akademiks Clowns YG & Roddy Ricch For Not Getting Kendrick Lamar Features

DJ Akademiks has a question for all the West Coast artists that supported Kendrick Lamar publicly for The Pop Out, the "Not Like Us" music video, and his beef with Drake in general. Moreover, he seems to think that these artists should be demanding features from K.Dot, and insinuated that they aren't happy with him just having them dance in his content instead of supporting their careers as well. While Ak didn't name any artists in particular, it's clear that he spoke generally of artists like YG, Roddy Ricch, Tyler, The Creator, and others. Regardless of whether you agree with this metric, folks got a heavy streaming boost from The Pop Out, so what's the real issue here?
"If anything, let's talk about this," DJ Akademiks began his latest rant. "For everybody that was at The Pop Out or at the cookout or at the f***ing 'Not Like Us' video, when are y'all n***as gon' get y'all goddamn Kendrick features? Don't tell me y'all n***as is just extras in the music video or just on stage to be on stage. When are y'all getting y'all Kendrick features? That's what we should talk about. When?
DJ Akademiks Wants To See Features Between The Kendrick Lamar Camp
"Drake gon' be good," DJ Akademiks continued. "When are y'all getting y'all features? Because it's only so long y'all can hold the pom-poms for Kendrick without realizing you're an artist, too! He brought you up there to dance, n***a, this s**t ain't gon' get your bank account filled. All this... When are you getting your features? Oh, you not getting your features. Oh, it's not happening. He gave you the look in the music video. That's it? Oh! Oh, he's back in New York? Oh!
"When are y'all gon' get y'all cash out for showing up on stage and dancing like a bunch of motherf***ing clowns up there, doing all this s**t?" DJ Akademiks concluded. "When are y'all gon' get the features that gon' help y'all s**t? I just want to know!" With all the new music rumors going around about both Kendrick Lamar and Drake, it's very possible that this issue Ak is presenting will not age very well.