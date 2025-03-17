DJ Akademiks Proves Women Prefer Drake Over Kendrick Lamar By Turning Up With Girls On A Boat

DJ Akademiks Taunts Taxstone Crime News
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
This narrative has been around Drake's music for years, and it seems that DJ Akademiks is saying that this is why he's better than Kendrick.

DJ Akademiks is continuing the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar debate in a different way. The hip-hop pundit shared a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account over the weekend. In that clip, he showed himself and a bunch of girls in bikinis turning up on a small boat all while Drizzy's music was playing. That got the ladies to twerk uncontrollably and he's using this as a way to prove who's better, once and for all. "This what Drake do to y'all," he said while pointing his camera at the girls doing their thing. "Y'all Kendrick fans can't understand. Y'all can't understand... We ain't crip walking with the h*es around here, n****." He then showed himself cheesing, and you can tell he's clearly having the time of his life.

He captioned the video, "When u turn that drake on. We ain't finna play no TV off when the wh*res around." DJ Akademiks hammered the point home further with the accompanying tweet. "No disrespect Kendrick making gang member music.. h*es ain't with that," he began. "Dey want dis type sh*t. If I'm lying post yall videos of h*es twerking to tv off or not like us." Overall, this created a lot of disagreement online, with others clowning Ak for posting the video.

DJ Akademiks' Relationship With Drake

"Women aren't twerking to Adele, Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston either. So what is the point," one HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED IG commenter writes. Another roasts DJ Akademiks, saying, "He’s like the corniest n**** alive😂😂" "These are exactly the type of women I’d expect this clown to be with," m_eazy145 adds. The X comments underneath his direct post are just as critical and quite surprisingly, we may add. "N**** paid for p**sy to talk about Drake and Kendrick😭😭😭😭😭😭"

It seems that some previous defenders of Ak are having a hard time getting over his past grooming scandal. But this post coming from the controversial aggregator is the norm. He's been backing Drake for years and was trashing Lamar at any time he could during the beef last year. The same goes for 2025, especially in regard to the UMG and Spotify debacle. He's been supporting and making theories about how the label and streaming platform having something to do with suppressing the hype around $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. We can only imagine that some are teasing Akademiks for this unwavering support of The Boy for the fact that their relationship is "one-sided." There's a long-running joke that Drizzy is simply using Ak as a pawn to promote all of his music and news, with the latter getting nothing in return.

