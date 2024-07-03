Jay Worthy & Meet The Whoops Drop "Whoop Whoop" Video Recorded At "The Pop Out"

The hip-hop supergroup got busy at Kendrick Lamar's event.

Jay Worthy and the rest of Meet The Whoops have shared a new music video that they recorded at Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert in Los Angeles, last month. On the track, they show love to their West Coast roots while flipping through several quick verses from all of the members. The music video shows them performing on stage at the event as well as meeting with YG and more. In the comments section, fans have been stoked about the release. “Hearing the West Coast get busy is a breath of fresh air! Rap needed this!" one top response reads, "Shout out from NYC!!!” Another adds: “This how you capitalize. Impeccable timing. Banging track... Ppl take notes.”

Meet The Whoops isn’t the only project Worthy has been hard at work on in recent weeks. Last month, he dropped the single, “105 West,” with another artist that was present at The Pop Out, Ty Dolla Sign. That track features also DaM-FunK, A-Trak, Channel Tres, and DJ Quik. The Pop Out was a star-studded event with numerous other West Coast icons in attendance as well. Dr. Dre even came on stage to introduce Lamar's climactic performance of "Not Like Us." Check out “Whoop Whoop” on YouTube below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jay Worthy and Meet The Whoops on HotNewHipHop.

Meet The Whoops Pull Up To "The Pop Out"

Quotable Lyrics: