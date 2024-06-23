Jay Worthy Builds On His Momentum With Album Single "105 West" Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres & More

Jay Worthy is always going to be a popular voice in the underground hip-hop scene, especially on the West Coast. However, after popping out to The Pop Out: Ken and Friends a couple of days ago, this could be one of the most vital turning points in his career. On top of that, if Kendrick Lamar is indeed shooting a music video for "Not Like Us" in Compton, that would be the cherry on top. Because of all of this, he has chance to break into the mainstream, that is of course if he wants to. He is already extremely successful in his lane and does not absolutely need some viral moment to propel his career. In that same breath though, Jay Worthy is definitely capitalizing on this period, dropping a new single "105 West".