Jay Worthy Builds On His Momentum With Album Single "105 West" Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres & More

Jay Worthy is always going to be a popular voice in the underground hip-hop scene, especially on the West Coast. However, after popping out to The Pop Out: Ken and Friends a couple of days ago, this could be one of the most vital turning points in his career. On top of that, if Kendrick Lamar is indeed shooting a music video for "Not Like Us" in Compton, that would be the cherry on top. Because of all of this, he has chance to break into the mainstream, that is of course if he wants to. He is already extremely successful in his lane and does not absolutely need some viral moment to propel his career. In that same breath though, Jay Worthy is definitely capitalizing on this period, dropping a new single "105 West".
This is a massive collaboration track, as it features DaM-FunK, A-Trak, Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, and DJ Quik. On "105 West", Jay Worthy and the crew bring the ultimate California summer vibes, as the production from DaM-FunK is playing heavy on the synth-funk sound. Everyone delivers great and energizing performances, especially Ty Dolla $ign, as he interpolates the melody from the chorus on Snoop Dogg's "Gin & Juice". On top of this being a great track on its own, it will soon find a home on an upcoming Jay and DaM-FunK album. According to Stereogum, Magic Hour will hit streaming platforms sometime next month. If "105 West" has shown us anything, it is that this project will be one to remember for the year and perhaps beyond. The West Coast notches another W for the books.
