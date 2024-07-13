Jay Worthy & DāM FunK Celebrate The West Coast With Bouncy G-Funk Cuts On "Magic Hour"

Jay and DāM FunK bring a lot of the West Coast's along for this victory lap of a project.

"MAGIC HOUR OUT NOW THIS WAS 7 YEARS IN THE MAKING HAPPY TO FINALLY SHARE THIS WITH THE WORLD THIS FOR ALL THE REAL HEADS WHO KNOW WHATS UP FUNK DONT QUIT 👌🏽". It is clear that Jay Worthy is ecstatic to have Magic Hour out after all of his hard work. This collaboration album with longtime producer from Cali, DāM FunK, is led by three singles, all of which came out this year. Jay put out "Westside" with DRAM in late April, "105 West" with a whole host of guests (Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, A-Trak, and DJ Quik), and then "Rich Today". Each track is a direct and worthy homage to the G-Funk sound.

That seems to be what Jay Worthy wanted to accomplish with DāM FunK on Magic Hour. Even though this project was supposedly conceived all these years ago, it could not have come at a better time. With how successful the entire West Coast scene has been in 2024, releasing an album celebrating one of the region's most iconic soundscapes was a great idea. Jay has certainly helped contribute heavily to this achievement, now dropping his second project (Affiliated 2), as well as helping Kendrick Lamar with the "Not Like Us" music video.

As for Magic Hour, DāM FunK brings so many variations of instrumentals and every one of them is incredibly smooth and chill. No matter where you are in the world, this project will make you feel like you are cruising down the roads of California with the top down during the summer. The guest performers, who range from Honda Carter, Barney Bones, Polyester the Saint and more, all bring a sense of aura to Jay's lax rapping. Overall, Magic Hour is one of the best tapes to check out right now.

Magic Hour- Jay Worthy & DāM FunK

Magic Hour Tracklist:

San Dimas (feat. G Perico & Honda Carter) Westside with DRAM Rich Today with Leven Kali (feat. Polyester the Saint) Boogie (feat. Nhale) Can't Do That 105 West with A-Trak (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres & DJ Quik) It's So Hard (feat. Osbe Chill) Untouchable (feat. P-LO) Olde 8 Again Interlude Heartstop (feat. Channel Tres) Connected (feat. Barney Bones) Bounce (feat. Soopafly) Watch Your Tone (feat. Ray Wright) Caught Up Let You Go (feat. Sha Hef Can't Fade The Funk (feat. Honda Carter)