Jay Worthy & Dam-Funk Drop Summer-Ready Single “Rich Today”

By Caroline Fisher
Jay Worthy and Dam-Funk Rich Today Cover ArtJay Worthy and Dam-Funk Rich Today Cover Art
"Magic Hour" arrives July 12.

Last month, Jay Worthy and Dum-Funk teamed up to announce their upcoming collaborative album, Magic Hour. The eagerly anticipated project is currently slated for release on July 12, and to give listeners a taste of what's to come, they've unveiled yet another single. "Rich Today," which dropped last week, features Leven Kali and Polyester the Saint and arrives alongside a dreamy accompanying music video.

The laid-back, groovy track truly feels like an homage to the West Coast, boasting relaxed bars about cruising around in the summertime with next to nothing on your mind besides getting "rich." This isn’t the first taste of the new album they’ve given fans as of late, however. “Rich Today” is in the same vein as a song they recently released alongside A-Trak, Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, and DJ Quik late last month. The collab, “105 West,” arrived alongside a star-studded accompanying music video and is also expected to appear on Magic Hour.

They gave another nod to LA on “Westside” earlier this year, which also featured DRAM. What do you think of Jay Worthy and Dam-Funk’s new track featuring Leven Kali and Polyester the Saint? Will you be adding “Rich Today” to your summer playlist or not? Are you looking forward to the duo’s upcoming album, Magic Hour? Who else do you want to hear them collaborate with in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the new single down below.

Jay Worthy & Dam-Funk Prepare To Unveil Magic Hour

Quotable Lyrics:

Blaring 'Pac out the window like it's 1996, we ain't worried 'bout nothing we're just tryna get rich

