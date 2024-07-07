Jay Worthy & Dam-Funk Drop Summer-Ready Single “Rich Today”

"Magic Hour" arrives July 12.

They gave another nod to LA on “Westside” earlier this year, which also featured DRAM. What do you think of Jay Worthy and Dam-Funk’s new track featuring Leven Kali and Polyester the Saint? Will you be adding “Rich Today” to your summer playlist or not? Are you looking forward to the duo’s upcoming album, Magic Hour? Who else do you want to hear them collaborate with in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the new single down below.

The laid-back, groovy track truly feels like an homage to the West Coast, boasting relaxed bars about cruising around in the summertime with next to nothing on your mind besides getting "rich." This isn’t the first taste of the new album they’ve given fans as of late, however. “Rich Today” is in the same vein as a song they recently released alongside A-Trak , Ty Dolla $ign , Channel Tres, and DJ Quik late last month. The collab, “105 West,” arrived alongside a star-studded accompanying music video and is also expected to appear on Magic Hour.

Last month, Jay Worthy and Dum-Funk teamed up to announce their upcoming collaborative album, Magic Hour. The eagerly anticipated project is currently slated for release on July 12, and to give listeners a taste of what's to come, they've unveiled yet another single . "Rich Today," which dropped last week, features Leven Kali and Polyester the Saint and arrives alongside a dreamy accompanying music video.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.