French Montana Enlists Fabolous & Fivio Foreign Ahead Of Their Tour For "To The Moon" Single

The NY trio is heading off for their first leg in August.

French Montana, Fivio Foreign, and Fabolous are shooting for the stars on "To The Moon". This is the Moroccan-American rapper's most recent offering of 2024 and it comes after a jam-packed first half. The curator put together one of the largest tapes of the year in late February with Mac & Cheese 5. It is the latest entry in the longstanding series and outside of the usual hefty number of songs, the features were also in abundance. Kanye West, Buju Banton, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Westside Gunn, Lil Baby, JID, and Lil Durk were just a few of the stars on tap. Also making it a massive undertaking were the various versions of each track (acapella, instrumental, etc.). However, those have all been removed from streaming.

Now, French Montana is going to be heading out on the first leg of his Gotta See It To Believe It Tour. It kicks off on August 1 in Connecticut and runs through the 25th in historic Philadelphia. However, this next mission will not be accomplished alone, as fellow New York based rappers Fivio Foreign and Fabolous are going to be joining him. This "To The Moon" single is going to be something they can all perform together onstage, and it is trap banger to a tee.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims That The Drake Stimulus Package Is Dead

Listen To "To The Moon" By French Montana, Fabolous, & Fivio Foreign

Quotable Lyrics: