This week, our favorite artists have shared new music, including Yung Bleu who arrived with Tantra. The Alabama star has been enjoying the fruits of his successes since his burst into the mainstream. Last year, he delivered his praise-worthy debut Moon Boy, and now, he’s back with its follow-up.

“I’m kind of summing up what’s been going on with my career now,” he recently told Zane Lowe for Apple Music. “My mindstate, giving people some classic sh*t and just some good songs.”

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

“Just keep going down that path of giving people beautiful songs. Good songs.” he added. “Songs that last. So it’s just one of those type of albums where I just take my time with it and just give people songs that’s going last, you know what I’m saying?”

Bleu Vandross called on some heavy hitters to round out this record. Kelly Rowland, Nicki Minaj, French Montana, and Fivio Foreign all lent their talents to Tantra. There are also looks from Lucky Daye, Zayn, and one of the GOATs himself, Lil Wayne.

When asked about partnering with Weezy on “Soul Child,” Bleu detailed their creative process.

“Kind of just paying homage to the way Wayne like to record, and Wayne just say a lot of stuff on the beat,” said Bleu. “And then, you usually have to go in there and just make a hook. So, that’s kind of how I approached the song. It was just beautiful that way of just seeing us come together, like two different spectrums of music, and just putting it together to make a hard-ass track.”

Stream Tantra and let us know what you think of Yung Bleu’s latest.

Tracklist