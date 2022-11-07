Tantra
- MusicYung Bleu Reacts To Backlash Over Sampling DMX On “What Type Of Games”Yung Bleu says that he was "paying homage" to DMX by sampling him on “What Type Of Games.”By Cole Blake
- MusicYung Bleu's "TANTRA" Album Is An "R&B Season" MoodCheck out new music from Stormzy, Rod Wave, Rihanna, and more on our weekly update.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesYung Bleu Drops "Tantra" Ft. Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, French MontanaThe Alabama hitmaker finally reveals his star-studded project.By Erika Marie
- MusicYung Bleu Shares "Tantra" Tracklist Ft. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, ZaynThe album arrives in all its glory this Friday. Are you excited for this one?By Erika Marie
- SongsYung Bleu Taps Lil Wayne For “Soul Child” Single Stream "Tantra," dropping this Friday, November 11By Lamar Banks
- MusicYung Bleu Details Working With Lil Wayne On "Soul Child"The sizzling track will be included on Bleu's Friday release, "Tantra."By Erika Marie