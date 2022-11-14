Yung Bleu says that he received DMX’s blessing before releasing his new song, “What Type Of Games.” The track samples X’s “How’s It Goin’ Down” from the 1998 album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.

Bleu addressed the backlash to the song on Twitter, Sunday, while clarifying that he’s “paying homage” to the late New York legend.

“I understand that’s such a great song and it will never be duplicated no matter what by any artist! Classic! I’m paying homage!” he tweeted Yung Bleu.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Bleu speak onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Afterward, he continued: “And mainly bringing more income to his estate at that! That’s what matters to me. Long Live X. We talked on the phone 2 weeks before his passing.”

X passed away on April 9, 2021, following a heart attack.

“What Type Of Games” is featured on the tracklist for Bleu’s new album, Tantra, which he released on November 11. Fivio Foreign, Zayn, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, French Montana, and Lucky Daye all make appearances across the tracklist. Additionally, Murda Beatz, Elyas, and Elias Stricken produced “What Type Of Games.”

It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot launched DMX into mainstream success back in 1998, following a #1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart with 251,000 first-week copies. The RIAA has since certified the project 4x-Platinum.

X released “How’s It Goin’ Down” as the fourth single from his debut studio album. The track peaked at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of X’s 15 tracks to land on the chart.

Check out Yung Bleu’s explanation of “What Type Of Games” as well as the song itself and X’s “How’s It Goin’ Down” below.

