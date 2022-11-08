This week, the world will receive a new album from Yung Bleu. The Alabama artist has had a meteoric rise over the last few years, and now, he’s preparing to share his sophomore effort. Tantra is slated for arrival on Friday (November 11), and Bleu has been stirring anticipation ahead of its release. Today, he revealed the official tracklist for the record, and he brought heavy hitters to help him out.

Bleu is no stranger to collaborating with the industry’s elite. His career skyrocketed following Drake’s co-sign, and this time around, he’s called on hitmakers like Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne, and French Montana.

Ne-Yo, Ty Dolla $ign, Fivio Foreign, and Zayn Malik also make appearances. This is etched to be one of the biggest releases this week and fans are interested to see what the Moon Boy follow-up has to offer.

Meanwhile, Yung Bleu recently sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. During their chat, the singer shared what the world can expect from Tantra.

“I’m kind of summing up what’s been going on with my career now,” he said. “My mindstate, giving people some classic sh*t and just some good songs. Just keep going down that path of giving people beautiful songs. Good songs. Songs that last.”

He continued: “So it’s just one of those type of albums where I just take my time with it and just give people songs that’s going last, you know what I’m saying?”

Stay locked in with us as the countdown to Tantra begins. Check out the tracklist below and let us know if you’re looking forward to this one.

Tracklist