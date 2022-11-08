It’s been a huge year for Yung Bleu. The Grammy nominated rapper has worked alongside everyone from French Montana and Chris Brown to 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj. On Monday, the 28-year star released his latest single “Soul Child” featuring hip hop legend Lil Wayne. The track features a sped-up sample of Musiq Soulchild’s “Love,” while Bleu and Wayne boast about their love for music, success — and Promethazine on Wayne’s end.

The song is slated to appear on on Bleu’s upcoming album TANTRA, along with his previously released tracks “Love in the Way” featuring Nicki Minaj and “Life Worth Living” with French Montana. Aside from the music, Bleu also recently announced the launch of his Moon Boy University –a space for creatives to come and learn the ins and outs of the industry while advancing in their own careers.

Stream Tantra when it drops this Friday, November 11. Check out “Soul Child” featuring Lil Wayne.

Quotable Lyrics

Fake attitude, he, actin’ like you don’t drink Henny Talkin’ ’bout some nights before the tour, what you gon’ do to get it? I prolly got half of your rent, if not, get up in it Pay me, the hottest in the city, I’m tryna take over the whole f*kin’ world