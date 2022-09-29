As he gears up for his forthcoming album, Bleu has been blessing fans with chart-topping singles and A-list guest features. Weeks after releasing the visual for his single “Love In The Way” featuring Nicki Minaj, the Alabama native is back with another track, entitled “Life Worth Living.”

This time around, he tapped French Montana to join him on the Jerry Lane, Robby Hale, and Teldrick Smith produced record. On Wednesday (September 28), the 28-year old star shared the cover art for his new single via Instagram, while letting fans know that he wrote and produced the single. “I’m DONE BEING Humble, ” Bleu shared.

The new track comes on the heels of the Grammy nominated rapper announcing the launch of his Moon Boy University –a space for creatives to come and learn the ins and outs of the industry while advancing in their own careers. Share your thoughts on the new track in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m donе bein’ humble, That bank account showing extraordinary numbers

Comma, comma, comma, building million dollar entities

Comma, comma, comma, ’til it turn to parenthesis.