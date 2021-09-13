BLEU
- SongsBleu & French Montana Team Up For "Life Worth Living"The Alabama native is back with another A-list collab. By Lamar Banks
- MusicBoosie Admits To Breaking Down After Brother Stole Yung Bleu & $469K From HimThe rapper got candid in a recent interview. By Lamar Banks
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)" Lands On Our "Fire Emoji" PlaylistJT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch joined Mama Minaj for her latest remix.By Hayley Hynes
- Original Content"One Of Them Ones" Tour: Chris Brown & Lil Baby Rise Above Technical Difficulties For A Stellar ShowChris Brown & Lil Baby's "One Of Them Ones" tour highlights two giants in their respective fields through high-energy performances filled with undeniable hits. By Aron A.
- MusicVlad Brings Out Receipts After Bleu Claims His Interviews Led To Issues With BoosieDJ Vlad responds to Bleu after the singer accused him of creating tension with Boosie Badazz. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsYung Bleu Responds To Allegations From His Baby Mama, “I’m Too Rich To Stalk You”The rapper dropped tons of juicy receipts on his Instagram story.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBleu Accused Of Stalking BM, She Claims Police Escorted Him Away From Her HomeThe mother of his child also claimed that Bleu "has tried to take my life twice, once at gunpoint and the other with a knife to my throat."By Erika Marie
- MusicYung Bleu Announces He's Changing His NameYung Bleu announces his "new chapter" by revealing his new stage name.By Alex Zidel