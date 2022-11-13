2022 is coming to a close in just a few weeks. Before then, hip-hop and R&B artists alike have been getting their final arrivals of the year in. On Saturday (November 12), we covered new tracks from artists like Nas, Gucci Mane, and SleazyWorld Go on our Fire Emoji playlist.

Sundays, however, are reserved for R&B Season updates, and we’ve got a fully loaded one for you today (November 13).

Kicking things off ahead of his highly anticipated album, due out in December, is UK artist Stormzy. “Firebabe” is the name of the rapper’s latest single, which follows the previously released “Hide & Seek.”

Rod Wave’s “Break My Heart” caught our attention as well this weekend. Afterward, you’ll find Rihanna’s second soulful drop-off from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, “Born Again.”

Undoubtedly one of the releases that had listeners most eager this weekend was Yung Bleu’s TANTRA. The album is loaded with features from Fivio Foreign, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj, and finally, Ne-Yo.

On top of that impressive list, he also connected with Lucky Daye on “Your Love Is Dangerous” and Kelly Rowland for “Freak Freak.” Both of these titles are on our weekly R&B Season update.

For his part, Chiiild let his vocals shine on “Bon Voyage.” The song’s dreamy lyrics go, “Spacey / Meet me on a mountain in a daydream / Everybody out here on the same thing / But baby we’re just out here levitating.”

Lil Tjay let his R&B skills have a moment in the spotlight as well, showing out on his “Give You What You Want” single.

Finally, Mahalia held things down for the female singers. The British-Jamaican singer-songwriter delivered “Bag Of You” earlier this week, following her Letter To Ur Ex EP that made its premiere back in May.

Check it all out exclusively on Spotify below. Afterward, let us know what tracks you think we might have missed in the comments.