Following his appearance on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Stormzy’s back with his latest single, “Firebabe.” The UK rapper’s new single is the latest in his rollout for his forthcoming album, This Is What I Mean, due out on November 25th. Last month, he announced the project and shared the first official single, “Hide & Seek.”

The rapper said the song was in collaboration with singer/songwriter Debbie, who recently signed to Def Jam.

“It’s a song about that first spark when you meet your partner and how it feels. That first time, when you’re really observant of them,” he said in an interview with i-D magazine. He explained that “Firebabe” found him committing to singing more than ever. “I want to sing how Stevie sings, or Frank Ocean, or Whitney. I mean I’ll never be able to sing like Whitney but I can sing my way.”

stACCRA, GHANA – SEPTEMBER 24: Stormzy performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The “Shut Up” artist emerged back into the limelight following a brief hiatus at the top of the year with “Mel Made Me Do It.” The 11-minute single marked a triumphant return for one of the UK’s most cherished artists of the new generation following a three-year wait between music.

The release of “Firebabe” also comes shortly after he announced his forthcoming UK festival, This Is What We Mean day. He revealed that the festival will be his only concert of the year in the UK but will include performances from “incredible artists.”

Check out Stormzy’s latest single, “Firebabe” below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

She makes, everybody laugh

Then she starts dancin’ on the table

She can’t stop stealin’ all their hearts

How she lights up a room, somethin’ to behold

[Via]