Stormzy says that he’s curating an entire day of music at All Points East 2023 in the U.K. titled “This Is What We Mean Day.” He describes the event as “a special day full of incredible artists and music and vibes.”

The festival takes its name from Stormzy’s upcoming third studio album, This Is What I Mean. The album is scheduled for release on November 25.

“This is my only UK show next year,” Stormzy confirmed in an announcement on Twitter. “We’re taking over Victoria Park for a special day full of incredible artists and music and vibes.”

Fans who preorder This Is What I Mean will get priority access to purchase tickets to next year’s festival. The rest of the lineup for All Points East has yet to be announced

Stormzy continued in a video accompanying the announcement: “I said to the team, we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different. I started jotting down ideas, thinking, ‘Live band, need a live band, August 2023, a summer time thing, outside, for the people, always for my people.’”

Back in September, Stormzy made his return with the single, “Mel Made Me Do It.” The track came three years after the release of his previous album, Heavy Is The Head. In October he released the lead single for This Is What I Mean, “Hide & Seek.”

Announcing the album last month, Stormzy described the behind-the-scenes atmosphere as “beautifully free.”

“When you hear about music camps they always sound intense and somber,” Stormzy explained. “People saying: ‘We need to make an album.’ ‘We need to make some hit records.’ But this felt beautifully free. We’re all musicians but we weren’t always doing music. Some days we played football or walked around taking pictures. And the bi-product to that was very beautiful music.”

