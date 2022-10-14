Earlier this week, 29-year-old Stormzy shared the exciting news that his This Is What I Mean album will be landing on streamers on November 25th via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope Records, and to capitalize on all the excitement, he also delivered a new single on New Music Friday, called “Hide & Seek.”

As The Fader notes, this new arrival was produced by PRGRSHN, Owen Cutts, and P2J, and features vocal assistance from artists like Äyanna, Teni The Entertainer, as well as Oxlade.

Stormzy’s upcoming album is said to have been written throughout the COVID-19 pandemic while he spent time on Osea Island, just off the coast of Essex, where he invited a string of producers, musicians, and collaborators to join him on making some musical magic.

“When you hear about music camps they always sound intense and somber,” the “Let Me Down” singer shared in a press release. “People saying: ‘We need to make an album.’ ‘We need to make some hit records.’ But this felt beautifully free. We’re all musicians but we weren’t always doing music. Some days we played football or walked around taking pictures. And the bi-product to that was very beautiful music.”

Stream “Hide & Seek” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and look out for Stormzy’s This Is What I Mean album due out at the end of November.

Quotable Lyrics:

How you gonna tell me that it’s never gonna work now?

Type of shit to make me put a verse down

Worse now, ’cause we made our bed and we gotta lay in it

Thought it wasn’t hard for me but every day it is

