UK Rappers
- LifeDigDat Arrest: UK Rapper Facing Attempted Murder & Multiple Gun ChargesThe foreign rhymer reportedly tried to fatally shoot another man last November while out in West London.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesLittle Simz Explores The Club Scene On "Drop 7" EPThe London phenom is always drops compelling projects and this one is no different. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAJ Tracey Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore AJ Tracey's rise in the music scene, his top hits, and the factors contributing to his impressive net worth in 2024.By Jake Skudder
- MusicAitch Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Aitch's rise to fame, assets, musical journey, and contributions. Dive into the rapper's net worth and success in 2024.By Jake Skudder
- CrimePa Salieu Sentenced To 2+ Years In Jail Over Violent Disorder ChargeThe charge in question stems from a 2018 incident which took place on the same night the UK artist's best friend was killed.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeDiddy Practices U.K. Slang & Accent With Rapper Giggs: “That’s Patterned”Giggs recently returned to the studio after a brief hiatus, dropping his two singles “Da Maximum” and “Time” back to back.By Jada Ojii
- SongsStormzy Is Playing "Hide & Seek" On His Latest SingleThe British rapper is preparing for the arrival of his highly anticipated album next month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Clarifies Controversial Comments On U.K. RappersYoung Thug clarified his recent comments on U.K. rappers with a new video on Instagram.By Cole Blake