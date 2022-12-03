Pa Salieu’s 2022 has been an undoubtedly well-rounded one. Though the UK artist didn’t release any projects of his own, he did appear on singles like “blessing me” with Mura Masa and Skillibeng, as well as on “MAGAZINE” with Yasin.

Additionally, the “Block Boy” hitmaker shared two freestyles back in August. “Mista” and “Lennon” arrived early on in the month, reminding his fanbase of the clever ability he holds behind his pen.

Unfortunately, the year’s end isn’t looking so bright for Salieu. His sentencing on Friday (December 2) reveals he’ll be spending two years and nine months in jail.

As Sky News reports, the 25-year-old was facing charges of violent disorder, which he admitted to. They stem from a 2018 incident in Coventry, England, where CCTV cameras saw him beating a man with a tree branch.

Throughout the trial, jurors found out that the 23-year-old victim spent 10 days recovering in the hospital.

Pa Salieu getting 33 months in jail for such a small offence doesn’t make sense to me — Phillip⚽️🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@94POA) December 2, 2022

On top of those charges, Salieu is also receiving a conviction for possessing a bottle as an offensive weapon. During his appearance at Warwick Crown Court, he told the jury that he planned to use it in self-defence after smashing and brandishing it.

Interestingly enough, the attack took place the same night the artist’s best friend lost his life. 21-year-old Fidel Glasgow (grandson of Neville Staple of The Specials fame) was taken in a 2018 fatal stabbing. At this time, charges remain unlaid in the murder.

While awaiting his fate in the case, Salieu kept busy by making music. In 2020, the BRIT Awards nominee shared his Send Them to Coventry mixtape. The next year, his Afrikan Rebel EP arrived.

As a judge was sentencing the British lyricist, he praised him for having done “a good deal more than just behave himself” in the time since his disorderly conduct.

Pa Salieu attends the Prada Paradoxe fragrance launch party on October 13, 2022 in London, England.(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Prada)

Check back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via] [Via]