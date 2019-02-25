jail time
- MusicR. Kelly Prosecutors Want 25 Years Of Additional Prison TimeThese new requests concern his Chicago case, for which he could serve time in addition to the sentence of 30 years in the New York trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipHoodrich Pablo Juan Sentenced To 15 Years After Plea Deal In RICO CaseThe Atlanta rapper was able to get 10 years knocked off his sentence with a plea deal.By Balen Mautone
- CrimePa Salieu Sentenced To 2+ Years In Jail Over Violent Disorder ChargeThe charge in question stems from a 2018 incident which took place on the same night the UK artist's best friend was killed.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Father's Killer Pleads Guilty To 2 Charges, Will Face Jail TimeRobert Maraj was killed in February of 2021 after being struck in a hit-and-run.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"SoHo Karen" Miya Ponsetto Cops Plea Deal To Avoid Jail Time In Hate Crime CaseMiya Ponsetto will be required to live a "law-abiding life" for the next two years if she wants to stay out of jail.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeB.G. Has Early Release Petition DeniedB.G.'s petition for an early release has been rejected. By Joe Abrams
- RelationshipsWoman Allegedly Stabbed By Yaya Mayweather Says Injuries Persist One Year LaterIt’s been one year since Yaya Mayweather allegedly stabbed Lapattra Jacobs over NBA Youngboy. By hnhh
- CrimeLori Harvey Avoids Jail Time In Hit & Run CaseLori Harvey was able to leverage a deal with prosecutors in relation to her hit & run case.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeAmber Heard Could Face Jail Time Over Johnny Depp Abuse AllegationsIf Amber Heard is found guilty of falsifying evidence against Johnny Depp, she may very well find herself doing some hard time. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Pleads Guilty In Georgia Weed Case & Avoids Jail TimeBoosie will not be sent back to the slammer thanks to his plea deal.By Lynn S.
- SportsDennis Rodman Reveals To Kevin Hart How Often He's Been To Jail: WatchRodman has had a wild life.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKellen Winslow Jr. Pleads Guilty To Rape After Being Convicted In Separate CaseWinslow was convicted of raping a homeless woman earlier this year.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeYoung Dro To Serve Jail Time For Smashing Pudding In GF’s Face: ReportYoung Dro could be released in a few weeks though if all goes smoothly.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAriana Grande Hopes Mac Miller's Dealer Gets Locked UpWe can't help but agree. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSoulja Boy's Kidnapping Case Rejected Due To Insufficient EvidenceThe Ventura County Sheriff's Dept. came up empty in their search for incriminating evidence.By Devin Ch
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Ordered To Spend Next Two Months In JailYoungBoy Never Broke Again will serve fourteen months of house arrest when he gets out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Shows Off His Icy AF Pacifier Chain From Behind BarsWah-wah-wah, b*tch he's the baby.By hnhh
- EntertainmentShannade Clermont Mocks Jail Sentence With Meme: ReportThe Clermont twin makes light of her jail sentence. By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly Could End Up Back In Jail Again Over Child Support Payments: ReportKells has reportedly skipped payments to Drea Kelly in the past two months.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Returns To Court To Fight $161K Child Support CaseR. Kelly could end up back in jail.By Aron A.
- SportsThree Men Sentenced To Jail Time In Adidas Recruitment RacketAll three men have expressed regret for their actions.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAl Harrington Doesn't Think Robert Kraft Scandal Is A "Big Deal"Kraft is facing jail time as of right now.By Alexander Cole