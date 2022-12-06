Hoodrich Pablo Juan is presently looking down the barrel of 15 years in prison.

The 33-year-old rapper was becoming well known – especially in his Atlanta, Georgia area – for his innovative beats and aggressive flows. With collaborations alongside Playboi Carti, Migos, Gucci Mane, and more, the up-and-coming rapper was finally beginning to break into the mainstream.

A prior 1017 Eskimo member, Juan was one of the most promising standouts of Gucci Mane’s lineup. However, like many other talented artists, legal issues frequently complicated his career.

The New Jersey-born musician was previously taken into custody back in 2020 on account of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations charges. As you may know, these are some of the most serious allegations one can receive.

The state of Georgia had been investigating over 40 suspects including him. The final indictment was massive, including 59 counts of violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 24 counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of kidnapping.

Hoodrich Pablo Juan performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby’s new album “Street Gossip” at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Additionally, four counts of murder, 92 counts of RICO, three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, and three counts of trafficking heroin were a part of the same indictment.

Since then Pablo Juan has reportedly reached a plea deal. According to court documents, he was given a 15-year sentence. That said, due to his plea, his final time is now down to at least five years in prison. Afterward, he can serve the remaining 10 years on probation.

A couple of trials and a bit of jail time aren’t enough to kill HPJ’s passion for music. His most recent mixtape was aptly titled Free Hood which he dropped in late 2021.

Check out the whole project here and let us know what you think of the RICO charges in the comments. Does Pablo Juan deserve what he got? Or are you team #FREEHOOD?

[Via]