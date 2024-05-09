Gucci Mane Divulges On Why His Label's Artists Keep Facing Jail Time

Gucci Mane's 1017 Records hasn't been very lucky when it comes to its artists' experiences with the prison system, an unfortunate reality that is too heavy to be treated as a "coincidence or correlation" argument. It's something that he's always been upfront about wanting to support his team through, and something that he recently talked about with his wife. Moreover, Keyshia Ka'oir's All Things podcast's first episode invited Guwop, and despite their close bond, she didn't hold back on some tough questions. While this definitely took him aback for a moment, it was interesting to see what his candid remarks were on something so serious.

"So the streets want to know why all your 1017 artists keep going to jail," Keyshia Ka'oir asked Gucci Mane, who expressed surprise at the opening. "Oh, wow. So that’s how we gon' start?" he asked his partner. "I was one of those type of artists, I was always going back and forth to jail. I try to help those artists that I feel I see a lot of myself in." The "TakeDat" MC also posited that he's always there to try and lend his artists in legal situations a helping hand "through their little bumps or whatever they’re going through. But I feel like if I’m not helping them, who else gon' help them? Nobody says that part of the story."

Gucci Mane's Appearance On Keyshia Ka'oir's Podcast: Watch

Furthermore, that part of the story is crucial when you consider the careers of Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Ralo, and more 1017 affiliates caught up in the prison system. Some of them already made it out, others remain behind bars, but Gucci Mane has publicly stood by all of them throughout their struggles. It's not easy for a label boss to manage all these different careers, and even harder to see them develop in the way they have. But it's a process he always seems willing to go through.

Meanwhile, speaking of Keyshia Ka'oir, she recently addressed pregnancy rumors that seek to take their relationship to the next level. We can only wonder what other revelations might come forward as a result of this All Things podcast, for which we'll have to wait and see. As for 1017 Records, we wish all these artists the best in achieving accountability, dealing with their situations, and making it out. We're sure that once they are free, Gucci Mane will be there with open arms to welcome them back to the game.

