Retired Nascar Driver Mark Martin Is A Gucci Mane Super Fan

Mark Martin has proclaimed himself a big fan of Gucci Mane. On a podcast appearance, the retired NASCAR driver spoke about the current state of race car driving. He commented on his legacy in NASCAR and talked about his musical taste. Surprisingly, Martin revealed he is a massive Gucci Mane fan, and the internet is loving it. One of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time is a Guwop-stan. Martin, who is 65, is a real one, and he believes Gucci is on another level than everybody else.

Martin is regarded as a legend in NASCAR. He raced for over three decades and was known for his consistency and numerous victories. He is also a respected entrepreneur with a portfolio that has amassed him quite a fortune. How did Martin get into the Atlanta rap legend so heavily that he thinks he's the GOAT? It involves Martin getting into rap in the early 2000s and the mix tape era of the 2010s.

Read More: Mark Martin Net Worth 2024: What Is The NASCAR Star Worth?

Mark Martin THinks Gucci Mane Is The GOAT

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 21: NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Mark Martin takes a photo with two young fans during the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Fan Appreciation Day at NASCAR Hall of Fame on January 21, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Martin was a guest on the Rubbing is Racing podcast, where he discussed his career, among other things. The retired NASCAR great got to talking about his musical tastes and professed his love of Gucci Mane's music. "I'ma tell you right now, in my opinion, there is no one in the same zip code as Gucci Mane," said Martin. He continued, "If I rapped, I would never do a duo with him. Every time he does one with anybody, he just crushes them. I mean, this guy is unbelievable." He explained that he prefers the old Gucci to the new Gucci, saying he liked it when he was "fat and scary."

Martin explained his rap evolution, saying it started with Dr. Dre in the early 2000s. Then, from Dre, he shifted to Eminem. The NASCAR great discovered Gucci Mane from one of his son's friends and never looked back. He was heavy into the music, saying he had to download mixtapes because you couldn't find Wops stuff on iTunes. A 65-year-old NASCAR great being a Gucci Mane fan is surprising, but it's also really cool. Mark Martin is a real one, for sure.

Read More: Gucci Mane Unleashes 24-Track Project "Breath Of Fresh Air" Featuring J. Cole, Lil Baby, & More

[via]

