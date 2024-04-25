50 Cent Endorses Gucci Mane's Diddy Diss: "That's What You Get!"

50 Cent is not letting up. The rapper has been the propagator of the phrase "No Diddy" on social media, as a means of clowning disgraced mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. He's used it on during interviews and IG captions, but the phrase reached new levels of attention on April 24 when Gucci Mane dropped the song "TakeDat." Gucci goes at the Bad Boy founder for four minutes straight by saying "No Diddy" after every line, and 50 absolutely loved it. He was such a fan of Gucci's diss, in fact, that he reposted it on his own Instagram profile with an endorsement.

"Oh sh*t," 50 wrote in the caption. "Wop took dat hit. This 🥷🏾Diddy POPPED." Nobody has been more openly critical of Diddy than 50, especially once the criminal allegations started to roll in. He posted pics from the raid on Diddy's house in March, and even found time to praise a woman holding a "No Diddy" sign during a ceremony in Shreveport. The "21 Questions" rapper added insult to injury by talking to Diddy directly in the caption. "That’s what you get f*cking wit me," he added. Fans flocked to the comment section, suggesting that 50 hop on the "TakeDat" remix.

Read More: 50 Cent Calls Stevie J "Diddy's Boyfriend" In Newest Trolling Attempt

Fans Want 50 Cent To Hop On A Remix

50 Cent and Gucci Mane have historically been on the same. 50 supported the Atlanta legend when he dropped a diss track against Jeezy titled "Rumors" in 2022. The track had a bar referencing the "ghost of Pookie," and 50 hopped on Instagram Live to rap along while doing his best Gucci Mane impression. 50 had previously had beef with Young Jeezy himself, so there was no love lost between rivals. 50 and Gucci, who have often been compared to one another, also collaborated on the 2013 song "Recently."

The G-Unit mogul is continuing his anti-Diddy campaign behind the scenes. In December, he announced plans to release a documentary focusing on Diddy's various sexual crimes. "The Diddy documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with 50 serving as executive producer," a rep said. The proceeds from the documentary will be donated to victims of sexual assault and rape. A release date has not yet been announced.

Read More: 7 Times 50 Cent Put Diddy on Blast