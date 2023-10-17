7 Times 50 Cent Put Diddy on Blast

If 50 Cent has taught us anything, it's that feuds between rappers will remain one of the most entertaining aspects of hip-hop. When your favorite rapper throws shade in an interview, spreads a pervasive rumor, or writes an all-out diss track, you're going to want to know what happens. It may be a fair fight between two evenly-matched rappers who are trading jabs in a friendly manner—or you may witness an onslaught of verbal uppercuts and shots to that body that are so painful, you must turn your head away.

Over the years, rapper 50 Cent has been hurling insults in every way possible at producer and rapper Diddy. Some of his jabs are humorous while others are downright cold. Here are 7 of the most well-known times 50 put Diddy on blast!

Fiddy’s Latest Jabs At Diddy

A recent post from the "In Da Club" rapper shows a pic on Instagram of 2Pac and Suge Knight the night of 2Pac’s murder, saying, “Damn so pac got lined by brother love. LOL Time to Lawyer up, s*** might get sticky.” It was just days later when 50 trolled Diddy over his alleged connection to Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis, the man who was arrested for allegedly murdering 2Pac. The rapper went on to post a video on Instagram of Keefe D asking Diddy for help: “Brother love? Show some love. It’s all I can f*cking say,” Keefe D said in the clip. “I was on top of the world til’ I met your mother****ing *ss.”

50 Cent Hates Diddy’s Hugs

Prior to posting the clip of Keefe D on Instagram, the "Candy Shop" rapper also took shots at Diddy over his sexual orientation during his concert. “That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties,” he said. “N**** hug you from the front and back at the same time? … Look, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just saying, this isn’t my kind of mother****ing party.” 50's on-stage rant resulted in a mixed reaction from the crowd.

50 Cent Won't Shop With Diddy

Even before 50 spoke ill of Diddy’s parties, years ago, the iconic rapper had plenty of harsh things to say. In an interview on Drink Champs, 50 said Diddy asked him to go shopping with him but he felt there were other intentions behind it. “’So, yo, when we gonna get a chance to kick it. We could just hang out … Why don’t we like go shopping? … I’ll pay for it,'" Fif recalled Diddy telling him.

Diddy’s Destination To Nowhere

In a 2014 interview with radio station Power 105.1, 50 claimed "Puffy might be the destination for anybody going nowhere. Nobody surviving." The rapper says he doesn’t get why artists collaborate with him, naming more artists whose careers ended shortly after getting involved with him. “When he came out with the Angels record, I said, ‘Naw, man. That’s wack. You gotta stand next to something.’ And he knew exactly what I meant cause he’s been standing next to something his entire career. He stood next to Biggie ..."

"The Bomb": A Diddy Diss Track

In 2006, the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper released a diss track aimed at Diddy called “The Bomb.” Over the beat from Dead Prez’s “Hip Hop,” 50 delivered scathing bars directed towards Diddy. “Who shot Biggie Smalls?/ We don’t get 'em, they gonna kill us all/ Man, Puffy know who hit that n****/ Man, that n**** soft, he scared them boys from the Westside will break him off/ Dump on his a**, so he run to Harlem shake em off.” Fiddy would also say, “I guess this means I won’t be invited to the white parties in the Hamptons," before mentioning Ma$e.

50 Cent Criticizes Diddy for Using Notorious BIG’s Name

American rappers Notorious BIG (also known as Biggie Smalls, born Christopher Wallace, 1972 - 1997) (left) and Sean Combs (also known as Puff Daddy and P Diddy) perform onstage, Anaheim California, circa 1994.

In 2010, 50 Cent went to X, formerly Twitter, to create a petition called RIP BIG. The "In Da Club" rapper said he believes that Diddy is making money off BIG’s name. "Enough is enough," 50 said on X, formerly Twitter. "Biggie's name should never have become Diddy's Black Card ... When was the last time Diddy really was biggin up his brother, not biggin up his bank?" Fiddy gained a lot of momentum and support for this petition.

Ditching A Diddy-Like Jacket During a Concert

In 2021, 50 was one of the headliners for Rolling Loud New York, holding his stomping grounds in Queens, NYC. Marking his homecoming performance, the rapper performed all his greatest hits to an energetic crowd. After a quick outfit swap, 50 returned to the stage wearing a shiny grey jacket. Just then, 50 realized the jacket made him look like Diddy in the ‘90s when he used to wear shiny suits in his music videos. Fiddy quickly tore the jacket off and threw it into the crowd. “You know why I threw that jacket,” he said, per HipHopDX. “It made me look like Puffy.”

