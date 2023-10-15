50 Cent Trolls Keefe D After He Asks Diddy For Help

50 Cent has taken aim at Keefe D and at a lesser extent, Diddy. Fif posted a video of Keefe D asking Diddy for help during an interview on The Art Of Dialogue. "🤦‍♂️LMAO 😆Brother Love, show some love. Damn should have just sent this fool a few dollars.," Fif wrote on Instagram alongside the video. It's clear that Fif has no love for the man recently charged with 2Pac's murder last month. Fif and Pac may have had their differences, but he clearly feels strongly about Keefe and the potential involvement of Diddy.

It's far from the first time that Fif has taken aim at the pair. Earlier this week, Fif doubled down on his assertion that Diddy was two-faced and "got 2Pac killed". That n-gga hug you from the front and the back at the same time? Fuck you talkin’ ’bout? I mean, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it. I’m just saying this ain’t my motherfuckin’ kind of party. I am uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girl’s bathroom," Fif mused.

2Pac And Biggie Mugshots Hit Auction Block

In other 2Pac news, never-before-seen mugshots of 2Pac and Biggie will be sold at auction next month. The incredibly rare images. along with pristine footage of Biggie's final concert, are being sold by GottaHaveRockAndRoll. The footage, from the Sting Festival in Jamaica, is said to be clear and beyond any similar footage circulating online. Furthermore, the seller says that the buyer will own the copyright to the footage. Additionally, they will also receive a copy of Biggie's festival agreement with Sting.

The festival footage is expected to sell for anywhere between one and two million dollars. Meanwhile, the mugshot polaroids are each expected to fetch as much as $40K. Biggie's mugshot also comes with a thank you note that the rapper wrote in jail. The auction is set to run from October 25 to November 10.

