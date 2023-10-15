2Pac And Biggie Mugshots Hit Auction Block

Never-before-seen mugshots of 2Pac and Biggie will be sold at auction next month. The incredibly rare images. along with pristine footage of Biggie's final concert, are being sold by GottaHaveRockAndRoll. The footage, from the Sting Festival in Jamaica, is said to be clear and beyond any similar footage circulating online. Furthermore, the seller says that the buyer will own the copyright to the footage. Additionally, they will also receive a copy of Biggie's festival agreement with Sting.

The festival footage is expected to sell for anywhere between one and two million dollars. Meanwhile, the mugshot polaroids are each expected to fetch as much as $40K. Biggie's mugshot also comes with a thank you note that the rapper wrote in jail. The auction is set to run from October 25 to November 10.

2Pac Murder Trial To Show Never-Before-Seen Evidence

NEW YORK - JULY 23: Rappers Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. aka Biggie Smalls (Christoper Wallace) and Puff Daddy (sean Combes) perform onstage at the Palladium on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

In other news regarding never-before-seen things relating to 2Pac, the murder trial surrounding his death is said to be using brand-new evidence. Local news outlets in Vegas reported earlier this month that never-before-seen photos and videos of the 1996 crime scene will be presented when Duane "Keefe D" Davis goes to trial. The evidence was first presented to the grand jury that indicted Keefe last month.

Keefe D, the uncle of 2Pac's alleged killer Orlando Anderson, was arrested late last month in connection with the murder. Keefe D has been open for many years about his involvement in the murder. He has claimed that it was a revenge killing after Pac and others jumped Anderson earlier in the night. Furthermore, Keefe claims to not only have witnessed the killing, but being as involved as to have handed Anderson the gun that killed Pac. Keefe was arraigned on October 4 but no date has been set for his trial at the time of writing.

