2pac murder
- MusicKeefe D's Nephew Confessed To 2Pac Killing, Former Cop AllegesA retired cop has shed new light on the murder of 2Pac.By Cole Blake
- MusicKeefe D's Nephew Bragged About Murdering 2Pac, Retired Cop AllegesAccording to Robert Ladd, informants gave authorities Orlando Anderson's name within days of 2Pac's shooting.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKeefe D Claims Diddy Put Hit On Tupac For $1M In New Audio Used In CourtWhile the audio doesn't feature the Bad Boy mogul's voice, it does feature Keefe laughing about his involvement with Vegas cops.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipSuge Knight Accuses Jimmy Iovine Of Turning 2Pac's Mom Against Him"She died without knowing the truth," Suge Knight claims.By Caroline Fisher
- Music2Pac's Father Calls Keefe D A "Pawn" Used By Death Row Or The Government"It’s not the truth," Billy Garland says of Keefe D's arrest.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBig Hit Reacts To Keefe D ArrestBig Hit says that Keefe D's arrest doesn't provide any closure in 2Pac's death.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture50 Cent Trolls Keefe D For Public Defender, Urges Diddy To "Throw A Ni**a A Bone"Fif has been providing his usual comedic commentary as we wait for more updates in Tupac's murder investigation.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKeefe D Pleads Not Guilty In Tupac Murder CaseAfter multiple delays in his arraignment process, Duane Davis finally made the claim we all expected him to make.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Can't Afford A LawyerAccording to reports, Keefe D will be using a public defender.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Discusses Keefe D Arrest: "I Was Kind Of Surprised"Boosie Badazz says he thought Keefe D had immunity.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Recalls Being "Rageful" After Receiving 2Pac's Ashes From Suge KnightPinkett Smith was also left "devastated" by the interaction.By Ben Mock
- Music50 Cent Trolls Keefe D After He Asks Diddy For HelpFif has made his stance on the debate very clear.By Ben Mock
- Music2Pac And Biggie Murders Connected, Former Case Detective ClaimsIt's a long-standing theory about the murders.By Ben Mock