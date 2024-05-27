Diddy's Former Bodyguard Foresees His Arrest For 2Pac's Murder Coming Soon

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, claims an arrest for the Bad Boy mogul regarding the killing of 2Pac is imminent. During an appearance on The Art of Dialogue, Deal speculated how a federal investigation into Diddy, which included the Homeland Security raids on his properties, last month, could be coming to a close.

“The feds are so deep and involved in this that Diddy just might be called up on that 2Pac sh*t,” Deal alleged. “Once they go through the money trail and find out why certain people were given certain positions, it’s going to be a problem because they’re going to look at all that. Anything they can bring up, they’re going to bring it up.”

Diddy & Cassie Attend GQ's Men Of The Year Party

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ. Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

From there, he mentioned an alleged million-dollar check handed to Eric Von Zip. He claims it was payment for a hit on the legendary rapper. “When Zip came up with the check for a million dollars, he said it was from Blackground Records and he said that’s who he got that money from. So now, if that’s true, then the feds would have to go in and do a money trace on where did that check come from,” Deal further claimed.

Gene Deal Speaks On Diddy

Deal also mentioned the recent release of footage showing Diddy appearing to assault Cassie at a hotel in 2016. “That’s why that tape of Cassie was released,” he argued. “So, anybody who was willing to try to help him, anybody who was trying to say that he ain’t capable of doing this, he ain’t capable of doing that, they got it right there on videotape.” If Diddy does face criminal charges for any of the allegations, Deal has previously admitted he'd be willing to testify. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

