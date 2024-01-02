Keefe D Seeks House Arrest While Awaiting Tupac Murder Trial

Now that holiday festivities have wrapped for another year, we're getting back into the swing of business as usual. Several high-profile legal cases are back in court today (January 2), from Young Thug's YSL RICO trial resuming, to Keefe D's latest hearing. The latter was arrested for his alleged part in Tupac's untimely death in mid-2023 – decades after the crime originally took place. It was a major moment in hip-hop. Social media continues to debate whether or not the embattled gang member will be found guilty when his trial finally begins.

In late December, prosecutors shut down Duane Keith Davis' request to get bail, describing him as "too dangerous" to be back outside. Despite this, the 60-year-old and his legal team remain confident that he at least deserves house arrest. As he's back in court, Law & Crime's Cathy Russon is giving updates on the Las Vegas-based case via Twitter/X. "Defendant charged in the murder of 2Pac set to appear today," she wrote early on Tuesday.

Keefe D Back in Court Today

"[Keefe D will likely] ask the judge to allow him to get out on house arrest pending trial," she said. After spending Christmas and New Year's Eve in the slammer, it's likely that Davis is itching now more than ever to get back to the comforts of life before his arrest. L&C will share coverage on their YouTube channel this afternoon, and we'll be back with any newsworthy updates here on HNHH too.

Some are sure that Keefe D is the culprit behind Tupac's death – he's been talking about it online for years, after all. However, the late lyricist's biological father isn't so sure of his guilt. In fact, Pac's dad has even suggested that Keefe is a "pawn" that either Death Row or the government is using for their own benefit. Read more about those theories at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

