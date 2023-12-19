Keefe D Says His Comments On 2Pac Are "Entertainment"

Keefe D says that the various interviews he's given over the years discussing the death of 2Pac were for "entertainment" and that he was operating under the assumption he had immunity. His legal team made the argument in a new court filing obtained by AllHipHop, ahead of his upcoming murder trial. Additionally, his legal team says the comments he made in the interviews are unverified.

His lawyers say prosecutors “did not introduce any independent evidence connecting Duane Davis to the shooting” and instead used Keefe D’s book, Compton Street Legend, as well as “an astounding amount of hearsay.”

Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, walks out after a court appearance in Las Vegas on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

“The book and video interviews were produced for a financial benefit under the belief that Duane had immunity.” Keefe D’s attorneys continued. “The truthfulness of the content of the interviews was never verified. The book and interviews were done for entertainment purposes and to make money from a situation that Kading and others had already profited.” With their filing, the lawyers argue their client should be released prior to trial. They say he is “not a threat to the community,” nor “a flight risk." He will even offer to wear an ankle bracelet.

Police first arrested Keefe D back in September and charged him with first-degree murder in the infamous 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur. He spoke about the killing in numerous interviews over the last two decades, as recently as earlier this year with VladTV. His next court date is set for January 2, while his trial will begin in June. Be on the lookout for further updates on Keefe D's case on HotNewHipHop.

